Is Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Enanta Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Enanta Pharmaceuticals had US$1.51m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$244.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$242.5m.

How Strong Is Enanta Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ENTA Debt to Equity History November 25th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Enanta Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$36.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$3.19m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$244.0m and US$60.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$265.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Enanta Pharmaceuticals is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Enanta Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Enanta Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 21%, to US$97m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Enanta Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Enanta Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$65m of cash and made a loss of US$79m. With only US$242.5m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Enanta Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



