Is Enact Holdings (ACT) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enact Holdings, Inc. is one of 871 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Enact Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACT's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ACT has returned about 8.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 2.9%. As we can see, Enact Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Capital Southwest (CSWC) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.2%.

In Capital Southwest's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enact Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.9% this year, meaning that ACT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Capital Southwest belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #112. The industry has moved +3.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Enact Holdings, Inc. and Capital Southwest as they could maintain their solid performance.

