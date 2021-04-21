Is Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL). ENBL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that ENBL has a P/B ratio of 0.45. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.97. Within the past 52 weeks, ENBL's P/B has been as high as 0.47 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 0.34.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ENBL has a P/S ratio of 1.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.84.

Finally, investors should note that ENBL has a P/CF ratio of 6.15. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ENBL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.36. Over the past year, ENBL's P/CF has been as high as 6.56 and as low as 2.05, with a median of 4.50.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Enable Midstream Partners, LP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ENBL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

