Is Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Emerson Electric's Debt?

As you can see below, Emerson Electric had US$6.67b of debt at September 2021, down from US$7.49b a year prior. However, it also had US$2.35b in cash, and so its net debt is US$4.31b.

How Strong Is Emerson Electric's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:EMR Debt to Equity History November 5th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Emerson Electric had liabilities of US$6.25b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$8.55b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.35b as well as receivables valued at US$2.97b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$9.47b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Emerson Electric shares are worth a very impressive total of US$58.1b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Emerson Electric has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.0. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 20.9 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Also good is that Emerson Electric grew its EBIT at 13% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Emerson Electric's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Emerson Electric generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 87% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Happily, Emerson Electric's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Zooming out, Emerson Electric seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Emerson Electric you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

