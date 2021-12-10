Is Emerson Electric (EMR) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Emerson Electric (EMR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Emerson Electric is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Emerson Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EMR has gained about 14.5% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 13.9%. This means that Emerson Electric is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Energy Recovery (ERII), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 53.5%.

Over the past three months, Energy Recovery's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Emerson Electric belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.8% so far this year, meaning that EMR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Energy Recovery belongs to the Pollution Control industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #43. The industry has moved +25.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Emerson Electric and Energy Recovery. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

