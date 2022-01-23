Is Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Emergent BioSolutions Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Emergent BioSolutions had US$859.0m of debt in September 2021, down from US$895.7m, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$403.8m in cash leading to net debt of about US$455.2m.

NYSE:EBS Debt to Equity History January 23rd 2022

A Look At Emergent BioSolutions' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Emergent BioSolutions had liabilities of US$365.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$979.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$403.8m and US$254.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$686.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Emergent BioSolutions is worth US$2.53b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With net debt sitting at just 1.0 times EBITDA, Emergent BioSolutions is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 9.8 times the interest expense over the last year. Emergent BioSolutions's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Emergent BioSolutions's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Emergent BioSolutions created free cash flow amounting to 14% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

Both Emergent BioSolutions's ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT and its net debt to EBITDA gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. On the other hand, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow makes us a little less comfortable about its debt. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Emergent BioSolutions's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Emergent BioSolutions (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

