Is Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Emergent Biosolutions is a member of our Medical group, which includes 935 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBS's full-year earnings has moved 63.19% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EBS has gained about 85.88% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.23%. This means that Emergent Biosolutions is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, EBS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 418 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.17% so far this year, so EBS is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to EBS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

