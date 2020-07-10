Is Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Emergent Biosolutions (EBS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Emergent Biosolutions is one of 904 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBS's full-year earnings has moved 17.49% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EBS has returned about 75.13% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.82% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Emergent Biosolutions is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, EBS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.28% this year, meaning that EBS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on EBS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

