Is Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Emergent Biosolutions (EBS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EBS and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Emergent Biosolutions is a member of our Medical group, which includes 902 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBS's full-year earnings has moved 101.49% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EBS has moved about 105.45% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1.27%. This means that Emergent Biosolutions is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, EBS is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 394 individual companies and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.28% so far this year, so EBS is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track EBS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.