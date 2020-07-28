Is Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Emergent Biosolutions (EBS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Emergent Biosolutions is one of 903 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBS's full-year earnings has moved 23.32% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EBS has gained about 75.68% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1.97%. This shows that Emergent Biosolutions is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, EBS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.03% so far this year, meaning that EBS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track EBS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.