Is Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX). EEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also note that EEX holds a PEG ratio of 0.50. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EEX's industry has an average PEG of 1.35 right now. EEX's PEG has been as high as 1.44 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 1.21, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EEX has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.5.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Emerald Expositions Events, Inc.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EEX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

