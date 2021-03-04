Is EMCORE (EMKR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has EMCORE (EMKR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

EMCORE is one of 627 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EMKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMKR's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EMKR has returned 25.14% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 2.92%. This shows that EMCORE is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, EMKR belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.07% so far this year, so EMKR is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to EMKR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

