Is EMCORE Corporation's (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

A look at the shareholders of EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

EMCORE is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$283m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about EMCORE.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About EMCORE?

NasdaqGM:EMKR Ownership Breakdown May 15th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that EMCORE does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of EMCORE, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:EMKR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 7.9% of EMCORE shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Cannell Capital LLC, with ownership of 7.9%. The second and third largest shareholders are Aigh Capital Management, LLC and Laurence Lytton, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 4.7%. Additionally, the company's CEO Jeffrey Rittichier directly holds 0.7% of the total shares outstanding.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of EMCORE

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in EMCORE Corporation. In their own names, insiders own US$19m worth of stock in the US$283m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 40% stake in EMCORE. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand EMCORE better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with EMCORE .

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

