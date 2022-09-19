Is EMCOR Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:EME) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

EMCOR Group's (NYSE:EME) stock is up by a considerable 23% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on EMCOR Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EMCOR Group is:

19% = US$375m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

EMCOR Group's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, EMCOR Group seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.7% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for EMCOR Group's moderate 7.2% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared EMCOR Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 12% in the same period.

NYSE:EME Past Earnings Growth September 19th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about EMCOR Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is EMCOR Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

EMCOR Group has a low three-year median payout ratio of 6.8%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 93% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, EMCOR Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 6.3%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that EMCOR Group's future ROE will be 17% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that EMCOR Group's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

