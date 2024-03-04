Is EMCOR Group (EME) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Emcor Group (EME) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Emcor Group is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME's full-year earnings has moved 15.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EME has returned about 48.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 10.3%. This shows that Emcor Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Masco (MAS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.9%.

The consensus estimate for Masco's current year EPS has increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Emcor Group is a member of the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27% so far this year, meaning that EME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Masco, however, belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #18. The industry has moved +13.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Emcor Group and Masco as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.