Is Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO.B) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Embotelladora Andina S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKO.B's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AKO.B has moved about 3.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -2.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Embotelladora Andina S.A. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.4%.

For Benson Hill, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Embotelladora Andina S.A. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.6% so far this year, meaning that AKO.B is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Benson Hill, Inc. falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.3%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Benson Hill, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.