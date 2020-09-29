Is Eli Lilly and (LLY) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Eli Lilly and (LLY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Eli Lilly and is one of 902 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LLY's full-year earnings has moved 7.39% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LLY has returned about 12.68% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.12%. This means that Eli Lilly and is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LLY belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.60% this year, meaning that LLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track LLY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

