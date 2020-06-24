Is Eli Lilly and (LLY) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Eli Lilly and (LLY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Eli Lilly and is one of 887 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LLY's full-year earnings has moved 0.66% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LLY has gained about 21.24% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.17%. As we can see, Eli Lilly and is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LLY belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.04% so far this year, so LLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track LLY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.