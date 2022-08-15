Is Elevance Health Inc.'s (NYSE:ELV) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that Elevance Health's (NYSE:ELV) stock increased by 3.5% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Elevance Health's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Elevance Health is:

17% = US$6.1b ÷ US$36b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Elevance Health's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Elevance Health seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 14%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 11% seen over the past five years by Elevance Health.

As a next step, we compared Elevance Health's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 19% in the same period.

NYSE:ELV Past Earnings Growth August 15th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ELV? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Elevance Health Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Elevance Health has a low three-year median payout ratio of 19%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 81% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, Elevance Health has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 16%. As a result, Elevance Health's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 19% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Elevance Health's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

