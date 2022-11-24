Is Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Elevance Health (ELV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Elevance Health is one of 1184 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Elevance Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELV's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ELV has moved about 9.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 17.8% on average. As we can see, Elevance Health is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB). The stock has returned 11.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Genmab AS Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 30.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Elevance Health belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 70 individual companies and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 31.1% this year, meaning that ELV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 560-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved -18.1% so far this year.

Elevance Health and Genmab AS Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.