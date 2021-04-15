Is Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Potentially Undervalued?

While Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Element Solutions’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Element Solutions worth?

Element Solutions is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Element Solutions’s ratio of 62.65x is above its peer average of 28.05x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Chemicals industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Element Solutions’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Element Solutions generate?

NYSE:ESI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 15th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Element Solutions' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ESI’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ESI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ESI for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ESI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Element Solutions.

If you are no longer interested in Element Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

