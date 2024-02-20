Is Elekta (EKTAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Elekta (EKTAY). EKTAY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 16.31, which compares to its industry's average of 34.01. EKTAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 52.33 and as low as 16.31, with a median of 22.89, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for EKTAY is its P/B ratio of 2.94. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.49. Over the past 12 months, EKTAY's P/B has been as high as 3.56 and as low as 2.59, with a median of 3.13.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. EKTAY has a P/S ratio of 1.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.46.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that EKTAY has a P/CF ratio of 12.38. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. EKTAY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 27.60. Within the past 12 months, EKTAY's P/CF has been as high as 17.26 and as low as 11.29, with a median of 14.10.

Another great Medical - Instruments stock you could consider is Integer Holdings (ITGR), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Integer Holdings are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 17.95 and a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 34.01 and 2.40, respectively.

ITGR's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 21.55 and as low as 14.28, with a median of 18.03, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.71 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.40, all within the past year.

Integer Holdings also has a P/B ratio of 2.18 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.49. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.32, as low as 1.58, with a median of 1.94.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Elekta and Integer Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EKTAY and ITGR is an impressive value stock right now.

