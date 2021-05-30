Is Electronic Arts Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EA) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ:EA) stock is up by 6.7% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Electronic Arts' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Electronic Arts is:

11% = US$837m ÷ US$7.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Electronic Arts' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Electronic Arts' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 12% seen over the past five years by Electronic Arts.

We then compared Electronic Arts' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 27% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:EA Past Earnings Growth May 30th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is EA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Electronic Arts Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Electronic Arts has a low three-year median payout ratio of 8.0%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 92% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Electronic Arts only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 7.9% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Electronic Arts is predicted to rise to 23% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Electronic Arts' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.