Is Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Electronic Arts (EA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EA and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Electronic Arts is one of 238 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA's full-year earnings has moved 9.58% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EA has returned about 22.17% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 0.19% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Electronic Arts is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, EA is a member of the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.35% this year, meaning that EA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on EA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.