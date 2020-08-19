Is Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Electronic Arts (EA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Electronic Arts is one of 237 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA's full-year earnings has moved 10.40% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that EA has returned about 32.62% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -3.33% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Electronic Arts is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, EA belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.03% so far this year, meaning that EA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

