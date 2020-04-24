Is Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Electronic Arts (EA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Electronic Arts is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 242 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA's full-year earnings has moved 0.59% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EA has returned about 6.46% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 23.44% on average. This means that Electronic Arts is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, EA belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.58% so far this year, so EA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

EA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.