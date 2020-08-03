Is Electronic Arts (EA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Electronic Arts (EA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Electronic Arts is one of 237 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA's full-year earnings has moved 0.53% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EA has gained about 31.73% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 7.42% on average. As we can see, Electronic Arts is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, EA belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.40% so far this year, meaning that EA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on EA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

