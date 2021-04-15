Is electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is electroCore's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, electroCore had US$1.57m of debt, up from US$111.9k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$22.6m in cash, so it actually has US$21.1m net cash.

How Strong Is electroCore's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that electroCore had liabilities of US$5.89m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.98m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$22.6m and US$270.5k worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$15.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that electroCore has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, electroCore boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if electroCore can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year electroCore wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 46%, to US$3.5m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is electroCore?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months electroCore lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$20m and booked a US$24m accounting loss. With only US$21.1m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. electroCore's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 6 warning signs with electroCore (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

