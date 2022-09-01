Is El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is El Pollo Loco Holdings's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that El Pollo Loco Holdings had US$40.0m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$34.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$5.69m. NasdaqGS:LOCO Debt to Equity History September 1st 2022

How Healthy Is El Pollo Loco Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, El Pollo Loco Holdings had liabilities of US$70.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$225.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$34.3m in cash and US$15.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$245.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$334.9m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on El Pollo Loco Holdings' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

El Pollo Loco Holdings has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.11. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 21.9 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On the other hand, El Pollo Loco Holdings's EBIT dived 13%, over the last year. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if El Pollo Loco Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, El Pollo Loco Holdings recorded free cash flow worth 72% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Both El Pollo Loco Holdings's ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT and its net debt to EBITDA gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. In contrast, our confidence was undermined by its apparent struggle to grow its EBIT. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about El Pollo Loco Holdings's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of El Pollo Loco Holdings's earnings per share history for free.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

