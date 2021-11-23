Is El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does El Pollo Loco Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, El Pollo Loco Holdings had US$40.7m of debt at September 2021, down from US$83.8m a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$24.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$16.1m.

How Healthy Is El Pollo Loco Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:LOCO Debt to Equity History November 23rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that El Pollo Loco Holdings had liabilities of US$69.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$230.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$24.7m and US$11.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$264.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

El Pollo Loco Holdings has a market capitalization of US$519.5m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

El Pollo Loco Holdings has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.27. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 20.9 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. The good news is that El Pollo Loco Holdings has increased its EBIT by 9.1% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine El Pollo Loco Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, El Pollo Loco Holdings produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 65% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, El Pollo Loco Holdings's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that El Pollo Loco Holdings can handle its debt fairly comfortably. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - El Pollo Loco Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

