Is Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) Using Debt Sensibly?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Ekso Bionics Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Ekso Bionics Holdings had US$1.99m of debt in June 2021, down from US$3.08m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$45.9m in cash, leading to a US$43.9m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Ekso Bionics Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:EKSO Debt to Equity History October 30th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ekso Bionics Holdings had liabilities of US$4.68m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$8.20m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$45.9m as well as receivables valued at US$2.76m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$35.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Ekso Bionics Holdings' balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Ekso Bionics Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ekso Bionics Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Ekso Bionics Holdings had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 14%, to US$9.3m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Ekso Bionics Holdings?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Ekso Bionics Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$8.6m of cash and made a loss of US$6.5m. With only US$43.9m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Ekso Bionics Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.