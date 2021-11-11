Is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had US$31.6m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$85.3m in cash, so it actually has US$53.7m net cash.

A Look At Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:EIGR Debt to Equity History November 11th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$22.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$28.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$85.3m in cash and US$2.76m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$37.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eiger BioPharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

While it hasn't made a profit, at least Eiger BioPharmaceuticals booked its first revenue as a publicly listed company, in the last twelve months.

So How Risky Is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Eiger BioPharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$70m and booked a US$31m accounting loss. But at least it has US$53.7m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Eiger BioPharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

