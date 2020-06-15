Is eHealth (EHTH) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of eHealth (EHTH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

eHealth is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 884 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EHTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHTH's full-year earnings has moved 5.09% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EHTH has gained about 9.69% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 19.61%. This means that eHealth is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, EHTH belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.80% so far this year, so EHTH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on EHTH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

