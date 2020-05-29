Is eHealth (EHTH) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of eHealth (EHTH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EHTH and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

eHealth is one of 886 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EHTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHTH's full-year earnings has moved 5.09% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EHTH has returned about 32.97% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -21.15% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, eHealth is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, EHTH belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.75% so far this year, meaning that EHTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to EHTH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

