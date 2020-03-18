Is eHealth (EHTH) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of eHealth (EHTH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

eHealth is one of 839 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EHTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHTH's full-year earnings has moved 27.06% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, EHTH has returned 13.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -29.09% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that eHealth is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, EHTH is a member of the Insurance - Brokerage industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 14.48% this year, meaning that EHTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to EHTH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

