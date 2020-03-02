Is eHealth (EHTH) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of eHealth (EHTH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EHTH and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

eHealth is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 839 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EHTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHTH's full-year earnings has moved 27.06% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EHTH has returned 22.14% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -10.88% on a year-to-date basis. This means that eHealth is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, EHTH belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.52% so far this year, meaning that EHTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EHTH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

