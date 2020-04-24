Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has eHealth (EHTH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

eHealth is one of 888 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EHTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHTH's full-year earnings has moved 27.06% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, EHTH has returned 31.40% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 27.63%. As we can see, eHealth is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, EHTH belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.80% so far this year, meaning that EHTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to EHTH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

