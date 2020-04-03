Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has eHealth (EHTH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

eHealth is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 888 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EHTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHTH's full-year earnings has moved 27.06% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EHTH has returned 39.46% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 31.93% on average. As we can see, eHealth is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, EHTH is a member of the Insurance - Brokerage industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.26% so far this year, so EHTH is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on EHTH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.