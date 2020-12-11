Is Edgewood Growth Fund Retail (EGFFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Large Cap Growth fund category, make sure to pass over Edgewood Growth Fund Retail (EGFFX). EGFFX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

EGFFX is classified in the Large Cap Growth segment by Zacks, an area full of possibilities. Companies are usually considered to be large-cap if their stock market valuation is more than $10 billion. Large Cap Growth mutual funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.

History of Fund/Manager

Edgewood is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of EGFFX. Since Edgewood Growth Fund Retail made its debut in March of 2006, EGFFX has garnered more than $441.08 million in assets. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 20.38%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 22.54%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. EGFFX's standard deviation over the past three years is 18.19% compared to the category average of 16.74%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 15.84% compared to the category average of 14.22%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 0.94, the fund is likely to be less volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. EGFFX's 5-year performance has produced a positive alpha of 6.57, which means managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, EGFFX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.40% compared to the category average of 1.04%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, EGFFX is actually more expensive than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $3,000; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Edgewood Growth Fund Retail ( EGFFX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, this fund looks like a poor potential choice for investors right now.

