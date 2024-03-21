Is Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Edgewell Personal Care is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Edgewell Personal Care is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPC's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EPC has gained about 3.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 2.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Edgewell Personal Care is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 56.3%.

For Purple Innovation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Edgewell Personal Care belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #136 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.8% this year, meaning that EPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Purple Innovation is also part of the same industry.

Edgewell Personal Care and Purple Innovation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. (PRPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.