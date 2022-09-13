Is EDAP TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does EDAP TMS Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 EDAP TMS had €8.89m of debt, an increase on €6.66m, over one year. However, it does have €46.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €37.4m. NasdaqGM:EDAP Debt to Equity History September 13th 2022

How Healthy Is EDAP TMS' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that EDAP TMS had liabilities of €19.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of €9.23m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €46.3m as well as receivables valued at €15.9m due within 12 months. So it can boast €33.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that EDAP TMS has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, EDAP TMS boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if EDAP TMS can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year EDAP TMS wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 11%, to €51m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is EDAP TMS?

While EDAP TMS lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of €2.5m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. For riskier companies like EDAP TMS I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

