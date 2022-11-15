Is EDAP TMS (EDAP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

EDAP TMS S.A. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1187 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EDAP TMS S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EDAP's full-year earnings has moved 122.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EDAP has gained about 68% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -17.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that EDAP TMS S.A. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.5%.

In Paragon 28, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, EDAP TMS S.A. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 103 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 29.2% so far this year, so EDAP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Paragon 28, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

EDAP TMS S.A. and Paragon 28, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

