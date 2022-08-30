Is EDAP TMS (EDAP) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

EDAP TMS S.A. is one of 1184 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EDAP TMS S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EDAP's full-year earnings has moved 73.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EDAP has gained about 43.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -19.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that EDAP TMS S.A. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Indivior PLC (INVVY). The stock is up 6.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Indivior PLC's current year EPS has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, EDAP TMS S.A. is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 104 individual companies and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 30.9% this year, meaning that EDAP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Indivior PLC belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 220-stock industry is currently ranked #77. The industry has moved -23.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to EDAP TMS S.A. and Indivior PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.





