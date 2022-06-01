Is ECMMX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you have been looking for Mutual Fund Bond funds, it would not be wise to start your search with Eaton Vance MA Municipals C (ECMMX). ECMMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

ECMMX finds itself in the Eaton Vance family, based out of Boston, MA. Eaton Vance MA Municipals C debuted in July of 2006. Since then, ECMMX has accumulated assets of about $6.21 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Craig Brandon, has been in charge of the fund since February of 2010.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. ECMMX has a 5-year annualized total return of -0.02% and is in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -1.58%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 11.33%, the standard deviation of ECMMX over the past three years is 4.92%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 4.13% compared to the category average of 9.98%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 0.8, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, ECMMX has a negative alpha of -1.77, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, ECMMX has 73.58% in high quality bonds rated at least 'AA' or higher, while 25.46% are of medium quality, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund has an average quality of AA, and focuses on high quality securities.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, ECMMX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.40% compared to the category average of 0.79%. From a cost perspective, ECMMX is actually more expensive than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $1,000; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Eaton Vance MA Municipals C ( ECMMX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, better downside risk, and higher fees, this fund looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

For additional information on this product, or to compare it to other mutual funds in the Mutual Fund Bond, make sure to go to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information.

