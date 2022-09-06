Is EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does EchoStar Carry?

As you can see below, EchoStar had US$1.50b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$1.52b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$25.1m. NasdaqGS:SATS Debt to Equity History September 6th 2022

A Look At EchoStar's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that EchoStar had liabilities of US$434.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.18b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.52b and US$230.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$867.1m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since EchoStar has a market capitalization of US$1.47b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, EchoStar also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Sadly, EchoStar's EBIT actually dropped 2.9% in the last year. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if EchoStar can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. EchoStar may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, EchoStar produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 67% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While EchoStar does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$25.1m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$183m, being 67% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with EchoStar's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for EchoStar (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

