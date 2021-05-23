Is Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Echo Global Logistics's Debt?

As you can see below, Echo Global Logistics had US$134.1m of debt at March 2021, down from US$167.7m a year prior. However, it does have US$57.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$76.6m.

How Strong Is Echo Global Logistics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ECHO Debt to Equity History May 23rd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Echo Global Logistics had liabilities of US$439.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$186.8m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$57.4m as well as receivables valued at US$500.3m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$68.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Echo Global Logistics shares are worth a total of US$899.7m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Echo Global Logistics has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.2. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.0 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Echo Global Logistics has boosted its EBIT by 62%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Echo Global Logistics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Echo Global Logistics actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

The good news is that Echo Global Logistics's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Overall, we don't think Echo Global Logistics is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Echo Global Logistics you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

