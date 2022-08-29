Stocks
EBAY

Is eBay Stock Attractive At The Current Levels?

eBay’s stock (NASDAQ: EBAY) has lost roughly 32% YTD as compared to the 13% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. However, at its current price of $46, the stock is trading 14% below its fair value of $53 – Trefis’ estimate for eBay’s valuation

The company operates an online marketplace “eBay.com”, where third-party buyers and sellers can transact in a variety of products. While it topped the consensus estimates in the second quarter results, the net revenues were down 9% y-o-y to $2.42 billion. It was primarily driven by an 8% drop in the net transaction revenues, due to a decline in website traffic from the elevated levels seen in the year-ago period. Further, the key metric – Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV), decreased by 18% in the quarter. Notably, the re-opening of offline stores, normalization of consumer behavior, and tough macroeconomic conditions led to negative growth in the top line. On the expense front, the operating margin decreased from 27.4% to 21.7% due to the higher cost of revenues. Further, loss on equity investment and warrant increased from $273 million to $1.2 billion. It led to a profit before tax (PBT) of -$727 million, as compared to the figure of $401 million in Q2 2021. 

The net revenues increased 17% y-o-y to $10.4 billion in 2021. It was mainly due to higher than usual sales volume due to the Covid-19 crisis. That said, the online sales numbers have normalized in 2022. Markedly, the GMV for the first half of 2022 was down 19% y-o-y, leading to a 6% drop in net revenues to $4.97 billion. We expect the same trend to continue over the subsequent quarters. Altogether, eBay’s revenues are estimated to remain around $9.7 billion in FY2022. Further, the revenue per share (RPS) is likely to increase from $15.72 to $15.99 in the year. This coupled with a P/S multiple of just above 3x will lead to the valuation of $53.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

 Returns Aug 2022
MTD [1]		 2022
YTD [1]		 2017-22
Total [2]
 EBAY Return -6% -32% 53%
 S&P 500 Return 0% -13% 85%
 Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio -1% -14% 241%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 8/25/2022
[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.

