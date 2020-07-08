Is eBay (EBAY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has eBay (EBAY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

eBay is one of 207 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EBAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBAY's full-year earnings has moved 18.56% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, EBAY has moved about 57.85% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 19.66% on a year-to-date basis. This means that eBay is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, EBAY belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.77% this year, meaning that EBAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to EBAY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.