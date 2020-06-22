Is eBay (EBAY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has eBay (EBAY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

eBay is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EBAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBAY's full-year earnings has moved 15.21% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EBAY has moved about 33.73% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 12.65% on average. As we can see, eBay is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, EBAY is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.32% this year, meaning that EBAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EBAY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

