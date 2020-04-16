Is eBay (EBAY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of eBay (EBAY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

eBay is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EBAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBAY's full-year earnings has moved 6.39% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EBAY has gained about 0.22% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 1.95%. This shows that eBay is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, EBAY belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.84% this year, meaning that EBAY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on EBAY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

